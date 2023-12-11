Richmond Lamptey and Ibrahim Salifu deserve Black Stars call-up for 2023 AFCON - Charles Taylor

Former Ghana Premier League star, Charles Asampong Taylor, has urged the Black Stars coaching staff to include two local players in the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Taylor believes that Salifu Ibrahim of Hearts of Oak and Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko have showcased exceptional quality and deserve a spot in the national team.

"If we don't see these two in the Black Stars squad, then we need to question Chris Hughton," Taylor said. "The two players have shown talent and quality and deserve a place in our national team."

Lamptey's performance in Asante Kotoko's recent 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak has particularly caught the eye, with many calling for his inclusion in the AFCON squad. Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, praised Lamptey's intelligence and passing range, stating that he deserves a Black Stars call-up.

Former Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele echoed these sentiments, suggesting that Lamptey's addition to the team, along with Emmanuel Yeboah, could significantly improve Ghana's chances of winning the tournament.

"If Ghana wants to win AFCON 2023 and beyond, it is about time the GFA sits up," Opeele said. "Ghana got to AFCON 2010 with mostly the 2009 U20 team. You can't ignore young talents like Emmanuel Yeboah and Richmond Lamptey, etc., and expect AFCON trophy to be manna from heaven in 2023 and beyond."

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to start on January 13 in Ivory Coast with Ghana playing Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in the group stage.