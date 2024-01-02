Richmond Lamptey can rise to the highest level in football - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kototo coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has praised Richmond Lamptey following his first call-up to the senior national team.

Lamptey, along with two other local players, made it into Hughton's final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Ogum commended Lamptey's outstanding performance with the Porcupines this season, recognizing him as one of the league's best.

He also expressed confidence in Lamptey's abilities to shine in the upcoming AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

"I think his game understanding, his ability to identify situations on the field and apply the right decisions makes him unique, that is what he is been doing to help Kumasi Asante Kotoko as a team," Ogum said. "I see him to be a genius."

Ogum added, "Lamptey makes the league exciting with his deft touches, these are what he's done over the seasons he's played on the local scene and that has caught the attention of the numerous supporters who watch the local league."

He further noted, "I think with the right support, Lamptey can rise to the highest level in football, and I am saying this because of his high sense of discipline."

Ogum also highlighted Lamptey's positive attitude, stating, "There's one thing I like about, the humility it comes with when you are correcting him on something, even though he is the best or one of the best in the local league."

"The receptive nature of his body language tells it all and for me, I think with this he can go far," Ogum concluded.