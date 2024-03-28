Right to Dream Academy founder Tom Vernon praises debut performance of new Black Stars player Francis Abu

Tom Vernon, the founder of Right to Dream Academy, has expressed his excitement over the debut performance of Francis Abu with the Black Stars, Ghana's national football team.

Abu, a midfielder for Cercle Brugge, earned his spot in the Ghana squad for the March international break and showcased his talent in friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Reacting to Abu's performance in both games, Vernon expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Our latest Right to Dream Black Star Abu Francis had a very impressive debut. Extremely happy for him."

Vernon also highlighted the academy's success in producing international footballers, noting that over 50 graduates have played for their respective national teams in the last decade.

Following his promising debut, Francis Abu is expected to continue representing Ghana in the upcoming June international break. The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mali and Central African Republic in qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Abu's inclusion in the squad underscores the continued impact of Right to Dream Academy in nurturing and developing talented footballers for both domestic and international competitions.