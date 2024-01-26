Right to Dream Academy graduate Mohamed Diamonde joins Scottish giants Rangers

Mohamed Diamonde has joined Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers on loan from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

The Right to Dream Academy trained player is expected to ink a permanent that that will run until 2028 at the end of the season.

Diamonde comes through the same Academy that has produced the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and recently Ernest Nuamah.

The 22-year-old Ivorian is expected to play a key role at the Scottish side as Rangers eye the Premier League title.

“I am very excited to join such a historic club and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team," he said.

“I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me.

“I really can’t wait to get started, join up with my teammates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters.”