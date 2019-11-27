GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Rihana watches Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid in Champions League defeat to Juventus

Published on: 27 November 2019

Rihana watched Atletico Madrid's Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin on Tuesday night.

The pop royalty cheered on the Old Ladies of Italian football as they beat the Spanish giants 1-0 to assume leadership of the group/

The American singer was pictured wearing a France 98 Louis Vuitton football handbag worth £2,000.

The world-famous star who closely followed many sporting events followed one of the most important matches of the Champions League last night.

Paulo Dybala’s sensational free-kick just before half-time was enough for Juve to extend their lead at the top of Group D by six points.

