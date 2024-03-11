Rio Ferdinand praises Manchester United's latest prodigy, Kobbie Mainoo

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has praised the club's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, for his exceptional performances this season.

Mainoo, 18, has unexpectedly become a crucial member of the team, scoring twice in as many games and earning a reputation as one of United's top players.

He has been so impressive that United have begun discussions to extend his contract.

Ferdinand commended the youngster's poise and self-assurance on the pitch, telling TNT Sports, "I enjoy watching him."

He emphasised that Mainoo's calmness and assuredness are particularly impressive given his age, stating, "Our eyes are always looking out for that next young player, and it's that calmness and assuredness he has which is beyond his years."

Mainoo's outstanding form has captured the attention of both England and Ghana, with both countries vying for his international allegiance.

As a result, Mainoo is currently weighing his options between representing the Three Lions or the Black Stars.

Although he was born in England to Ghanaian parents and is eligible to play for either nation, Mainoo has already represented England at the youth level, making it likelier that he will choose to play for the English national team.