Ropapa Mensah signs permanent deal at Nashville SC

Nashville SC striker Ropapa Mensah has signed a permanent deal at at the club having initially joined on loan from Inter Allies FC.

The American United Soccer League side have exercised an option to buy the Ghanaian frontman, converting his loan move into a permanent transfer with immediate effect.

Mensah joined the Yellow and White lads on loan at the start of the just-ended campaign but he has now committed his long-term future to the club.

The 21-year-old recorded 5 assists and registered 6 goals from 30 appearances.

Mensah became Nashville’s first-ever goalscorer when he struck against Atlanta United FC of MLS in Nashville’s opening friendly at First Tennessee Park.

He was named the Club’s Young Player of the Year at their awards night.