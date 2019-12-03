Belgium-based defender Daniel Opare to make injury return after winter break

Ghana defender Daniel Opare is set to return to the field after the winter break, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Opare sustained a knee injury during a preseason friendly against KFC Brasschaat and had undergone surgery.

The marauding right-back has been working hard on his rehabilitation at the club's training facility.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the 28-year-old is line to make a return to first team action in the winter.

Opare who came through the youth ranks of Real Madrid made approximately 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

