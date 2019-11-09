Ruben Acquah excels as SV Ried grab away win against Fur Wien in Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Ruben Acquah produced top quality performance as SV Ried continued their impressive run in the Austria Erste Liga.

Acquah lasted the entire duration as Ried recorded a 2-1 away win against Team fur Wien to go joint top with Austrian Klagenfurt.

The 23-year old former Liberty Professionals midfielder enforcer, bossed the middle of the park, winning tackles and expertly distributing passes as his side dominated the game.

Spanish forward Jefté Betancor gave Ried the lead from the spot in the 23rd minute but the home side pulled level in the 37th minute.

Sebastian Boenisch scored for fur Wien.

However, with just two minutes left for half time, Julian Wießmeier scored the winner for SV Ried.

Ruben Acquah has been instrumental in Ried's sensation start to the season, as they lie joint top after 14 games with 32 points.