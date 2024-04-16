Rwandan club eye Kotoko's Steven Mukwala ahead of CAF Champions League campaign

ArmÃ©e Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR FC) has set its sights on Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala as they aim to bolster their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign in 2024/25.

Mukwala, who is currently in his second season in the Ghana Premier League, has emerged as a key player for Kotoko since joining from Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club.

The Ugandan international made a significant impact in his debut season, scoring 11 goals to help Kotoko secure a fourth-place finish despite their inconsistent performances and the subsequent sacking of coach Seydou Zerbo.

In the ongoing season, Mukwala has continued to impress, netting nine league goals in 23 appearances, reaffirming his importance to the Kotoko side.

APR FC, eager to strengthen their squad for the continental challenge, has identified Mukwala as a potential target, recognising his talent and goal-scoring prowess. Additionally, the Rwandan club is also eyeing Simba SC forward Aubin Kramo as part of their recruitment plans.

For Mukwala, the prospect of a new challenge with APR FC may be enticing, especially considering reports suggesting that his contract with Kotoko remains unrenewed, amidst interest from various top clubs across Africa.

As APR FC prepares to embark on their CAF Champions League journey, the acquisition of players like Mukwala and Kramo could significantly enhance their squad's capabilities and bolster their chances of success on the continental stage.