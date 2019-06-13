Rwandan giants Rayon Sports FC sign Ghanaian youngster Olokwei Commodore

Rwandan giants Rayon Sports FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Olokwei Commodore on a two-year deal.

The talented midfielder completed his move to the Eastern Africa on Thursday after impressing in a two-week trial.

The Rwanda champions are augmenting their squad ahead of the new season as they look to defend the league title and as well do well in the CAF Champions League.

Commodore becomes the third Ghanaian to join the Kigali based outfit after Prosper Donkor and Michael Sarpong.

By Nuhu Adams