SAD: Division One side Venomous Vipers team bus involved in accident enroute for opener against King Faisal

Published on: 09 October 2023
The Cape Coast Venomous team bus conveying players and technical team to Ejisu for their Division One league opener against King Faisal was involved in a ghastly accident, the club announced on Sunday, October 8 2023.

The match was subsequently called off and postponed indefinitely.

Details on the degree of injuries sustained are still scanty but the club has called for prayers for the team on X.

See post below:

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

 

