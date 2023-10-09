SAD: Division One side Venomous Vipers team bus involved in accident enroute for opener against King Faisal

The Cape Coast Venomous team bus conveying players and technical team to Ejisu for their Division One league opener against King Faisal was involved in a ghastly accident, the club announced on Sunday, October 8 2023.

The match was subsequently called off and postponed indefinitely.

Details on the degree of injuries sustained are still scanty but the club has called for prayers for the team on X.

See post below:

SAD! The team is involved in a road accident on our way to Ejisu to honour our first game of the @DivisionOneGH again King Faisal. Currently seeking medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/aEogmdod9j — Venomous Vipers FC (@VenomousVipers1) October 8, 2023

Support the team with prayers. God be with us all.. — Venomous Vipers FC (@VenomousVipers1) October 8, 2023

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante