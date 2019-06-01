Sadam Sulley returns to Legia Warsaw after impressive loan spell at Zemplín Michalovce

Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley has returned to Polish Legia Warsaw after excelling on loan at Slovak side MFK Zemplín Michalovce.

Sulley initially moved to Legia Warsaw in 2016 from Ghanaian third-tier side Vision FC, scoring one goal in 14 games for the side's second team.

But after failing to break into the first team, the club sent him on loan to MFK Zemplin Michalovce.

The 22-year-old flourished during his two-year loan spell at the Slovak side, netting 8 goals in 39 games.

The powerful forward has returned to his parent club after the end of his loan deal and will be hoping to establish himself at the club next season.

He has a contract with the side until 2020.