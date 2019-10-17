Sahel Sporting Club of Niger appoint Ghanaian Ogba Mohammed Bashar as head coach

Nigerien top division side Sahel Sporting Club have appointed Ghanaian trainer Ogba Mohammed Bashar as head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The former Sporting Mirren gaffer signed a two-year deal with the Nigerien giants on Thursday.

Bashar has been in charge of clubs like Rising Star Academy, Vodafone FC, Rago Stars, Zaytuna FC, Steadfast FC and Danbort FC all in Ghana.

He has also handled lower-tier outfit De Sapele Lions FC in Nigeria.

Since 2009 Sahel SC have not won the Nigerien championship, Bashar is expected to guide the record winners to break the ten-year jinx at the end of the upcoming season.

By Nuhu Adams