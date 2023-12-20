Salim Adams returns to Hearts of Oak after FC Cincinnati loan spell

Former Ghana youth midfielder Salim Adams has rejoined Hearts of Oak after completing his loan stint with FC Cincinnati 2 in the United States.

The 21-year-old, who spent a season with the American side, made 23 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

The reported $50,000 loan deal with an option to buy has concluded, with FC Cincinnati opting not to make the transfer permanent.

Adams, initially signed by Hearts of Oak from New Edubiase United, played a significant role in the club's MTN FA Cup triumph during the 2021/22 season.

Now back with Hearts of Oak, Adams is expected to be registered to strengthen the squad for the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak, currently facing a challenging season with three wins in 15 matches, eight draws, and four defeats, are positioned 10th on the table. The return of Salim Adams is anticipated to contribute to the team's efforts to improve their performance in the league.