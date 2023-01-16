Samartex assistant coach Abubakar Nasam reacts to draw against Hearts of Oak in Accra

Samartex assistant coach Abubakar Nasam believes the strategy for Sunday's match against Hearts of Oak worked after the team earned a point in Accra.

Samartex frustrated the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium. They prevented Hearts of Oak from scoring and had a goal disallowed for offside but were delighted with a 0-0 draw in their first-ever meeting with the Ghanaian giants.

"I told you earlier we have a plan and if it is executed to the full length we will get the result. And you saw what has happened I am not a referee but I feel it was a clean goal and the linesman ruled it off," Nasam said.

"But our plan worked to perfection. It is worrying but we are just one of the newcomers and playing against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium and getting a draw is not bad for us,"

"So we will keep working and we will see what happens at the end of the league. We have noticed the lapses in goalscoring we are working on it we have to intensity on goalscoring and it will come,"

Samartex, who are in the relegation zone, will play King Faisal in their next game.