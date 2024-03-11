GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 11 March 2024
Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu attributes defeat to Bechem United to slow start

FC Samartex's coach Nurudeen Amadu has pointed to a slow start as the contributing factor to their 1-0 defeat against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The league leaders faced a setback at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, marking their second consecutive loss in the competition.

Bechem United secured the victory with an early goal from Joseph Kinful, capitalizing on Samartex's sluggish start. Despite a second-half comeback attempt, the visitors couldn't find the equalizer, allowing Bechem United to claim all three points.

In a post-match statement, Coach Nurudeen Amadu acknowledged the slow start, saying, "I think we didn't get our usual rhythm first half; we look very sluggish, very slow. Second half, we came back strongly; we were down, so we need to go all out and equalize." He added, "We had inexperience and a few individual errors; we have no excuse but to recover."

This defeat follows Samartex's previous 1-0 loss to Nations FC at home last week. Samartex will face Nsoatreman in their next league game in week 21.

