Samartex extend lead with five-point margin in Ghana Premier League

FC Samartex 1996 edged closer to their maiden Ghana Premier League title with a tense victory over Berekum Chelsea, shaking up the league standings in the process.

Meanwhile, Nations FC saw their championship aspirations take a hit, and defending champions Medeama climbed into the top four after the latest round of matches in the Ghanaian top flight.

In a pivotal weekend of fixtures, FC Samartex 1996 asserted their dominance by securing a crucial win over Berekum Chelsea, propelling them to the summit of the league table with a five-point lead over their closest rivals.

Medeama also made significant strides in their title defence campaign, clinching a hard-fought victory against Legon Cities to surge into the top four positions.

However, the battle for survival intensifies as Karela United, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United find themselves locked in a fierce relegation dogfight. Bofoakwa Tano and Dreams FC hover just above the drop zone, adding further drama to the relegation battle.

FC Samartex 1996's remarkable home form has been a driving force behind their title charge, boasting an impressive record of 12 wins in 13 home matches. Their consistency on home turf has been unmatched this season, positioning them as strong contenders for the league crown.

Meanwhile, Nations FC's championship ambitions suffered a setback following a disappointing draw against struggling Bofoakwa Tano, denting their title hopes and widening the gap with the leaders.

With the league title race heating up and the battle for survival reaching a climax, every match becomes crucial for teams vying for glory or fighting to avoid relegation. As the season enters its final stretch, the intensity and drama are set to escalate, promising an exhilarating conclusion to the Ghana Premier League campaign.