Samartex FC show head coach Stephen Abugri the exit; assistant coach and keepers trainer fired

Division One League side Samartex FC have sacked head coach Stephen Abugri and his backroom staff, the club have announced.

Abugri, the former Hearts of Oak assistant coach, has been given the heave-ho from his job alongside his deputy Joseph Anyagle and goalkeepers trainer Micheal Addo.

A statement read: ''The managing director of FC Samartex Mr Richard Nsenkyire Kwaku Duah today told coach Abugri whose contract is coming to an end on Wednesday 17th October, 2018 that his contract is not going to be renewed.

However, Abugri is free to leave from the club after coming Wednesday. Whiles his Assistant coach Joseph Anyagle and keepers trainer Micheal Addo contract have mutually terminated.

It added: ''Management wish them well at wherever they seek for different jobs. Finally management have asked Alex Eshun to take over till we appoint substantive coach.''