Samartex GM Edmund Ackah reveals club's secret to Success

Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has disclosed the key to the club's impressive performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

With Samartex currently leading the league by five points with eight matches remaining, Ackah shed light on the factors contributing to their success.

"It’s not a matter of Samartex FC taking advantage of the struggles of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Nowadays, Samartex FC has become more attractive than the two clubs," Ackah emphasised during an interview with Accra 100.5FM.

He elaborated, "At first, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko could go around and sign the best players of the other clubs at the end of every season. These days things are not the same. We are doing well because of the way we do our things."

Despite their historical prominence, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko currently find themselves in the 9th and 11th positions, respectively, on the league table.