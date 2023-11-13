Samartex tactician Nurudeen Ahmed aims for better away performances

Head coach of Samartex FC, Nurudeen Ahmed has stated that his team is working hard to replicate their impressive home displays in their away matches.

The gaffer made this known after his side secured a 1-0 home victory over Asante Kotoko in their matchday 10 clash on Saturday, November 11 2023.

Despite making the Nsenkyire Sports Arena a fortress, the Timber Giants are still chasing their first away win of the season.

Ahmed is hopeful his side can start winning games outside of Samreboi. He told StarTimes: “Yeah, we are still working on the away performance. Now, the play is good. We are always dominating play but it’s about how we can translate that into goal scoring and that’s what we are going to be working on exactly."

Samartex are in 3rd position on the league standings and are away to Great Olympics for their next match.

By Suleman Asante