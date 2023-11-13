‘Samartex were more determined’ – Kotoko No. 2 David Ocloo admits after Samartex defeat

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo has revealed that Samartex were hungrier for the win when both teams locked horns at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Saturday, November 11 2023.

Emmanuel Keyekeh’s 30th minute spectacular free-kick which beat Danalad was the difference to inflict the Porcupine Warriors with their third consecutive defeat.

Kotoko fought back for the equalizer after recess but couldn't break down the resilient Timber Giants.

Ocloo concedes the hosts showed more desire in the game. He told StarTimes at full time: “I think we came with a game plan but you could see Samartex were more determined. They wanted this more than us but during recess we also re-strategized and came in strongly but it is unfortunate we couldn’t score.”

Kotoko find themselves in the relegation zone and their next game is at home to defending champions, Medeama.

By Suleman Asante