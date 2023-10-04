Samartex winger Evans Osei-Wusu lauds team effort in resounding win over Bechem United

Samartex 1996 winger Evans Osei-Wusu praised his teammates after a remarkable 4-1 comeback victory against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Timber Boys displayed their resilience as they fought back from a goal down to secure a convincing win at the Nsenkyire Arena during week 3 of the domestic top-flight on Sunday.

The game saw the Hunters take the lead through Augustine Okrah's brilliant solo effort in the 18th minute. However, Samartex quickly responded as Evans Osei-Wusu converted a penalty kick, awarded after Bechem goalkeeper Haruna Dari Aziz fouled Bonnah inside the box.

In the 65th minute, midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh netted an individual effort to give Samartex the lead. Baba Hamadu Musa extended their advantage further by scoring his first goal for the club from the penalty spot, following a foul on Osei-Wusu in the box.

Musa then added another goal to complete the Timber Boys' emphatic victory over the Hunters. Osei-Wusu expressed his gratitude for the win, attributing it to teamwork and the collective effort of the playing squad.

“I thank God for granting us victory against Bechem United. We tried our best to bounce back after going down in the game and with teamwork, we were able to win the game. I think the playing body did well because coming back to win 4-1 is massive,” he remarked.

Samartex now focused on their game against Nsoatreman this weekend.