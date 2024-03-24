Samartex's Evans Osei Wusu credits teamwork for victory against Hearts of Oak

Samartex forward Evans Osei Wusu has highlighted teamwork and determination as the driving forces behind his team's triumph over Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber giants secured a memorable 2-1 victory over the Phobians, bringing an end to their unbeaten run in the second half of the campaign.

Osei Wusu's impressive brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sameraboi, dealing a blow to Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten streak.

This defeat marked Hearts of Oak's first under the guidance of coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who had shown promise since taking over.

Despite a valiant effort from Hearts of Oak's Hamza Issah, who reduced the deficit with a goal, it was Osei Wusu who stole the show as he was named the man of the match.

In a post-match interview, Osei Wusu attributed the victory to the collective effort of the team, emphasizing the challenges they faced with injuries and absences. He acknowledged the difficulty of the game but praised the team's resilience and determination to secure the win.

"First of all, I will give thanks to God for giving us victory over Hearts of Oak. Most of our players were not fit in our last game against Dreams FC but we managed to recover to play Hearts," Osei Wusu said. "You could see we did not play with our full squad, we missed one or two players in the game but with teamwork and determination, we were able to win the game. It was a difficult game for us."

With this crucial win, Samartex remains at the summit of the standings with 42 points, positioning them as strong contenders for the league title with 11 games remaining. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak has dropped to ninth place and will be looking to bounce back in their next game against Bibiani Gold Stars.