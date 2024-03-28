Samuel Boadu declares support for Dreams FC in CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has thrown his support behind Dreams FC as they gear up for a crucial showdown in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Boadu, known for his astute tactical acumen, is rooting for Dreams FC to clinch the continental title, aiming to bolster the chances of Ghanaian clubs on the African stage.

Dreams FC face a significant test in their quest for CAF Confederation Cup glory as they prepare to lock horns with Malian side, Stade Malien, in the quarter-finals. The first leg is scheduled to take place this weekend in Bamako, with Dreams FC hosting the return leg in Kumasi the following Sunday.

Having topped their group to advance to this stage, Dreams FC enters the encounter brimming with confidence. Their opponents, Stade Malien, have also showcased formidable form, securing three victories, a draw, and a solitary loss en route to the quarter-finals.

Expressing his faith in Dreams FC's capabilities, the former Hearts of Oak coach emphasised his familiarity with the team, particularly praising the leadership of coach Karim Zito, whom he regards as a mentor in coaching. In an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Boadu remarked, "I know Dreams FC to be a good team, especially Karim Zito who is my father in coaching."

"It is my hope Dreams FC wins the CAF Confederation Cup so that we can get additional slots."

Dreams FC aim to replicate the historic success of Hearts of Oak, the only Ghanaian team to have lifted the Confederations Cup, achieving this milestone in their debut campaign. With determination and talent on their side, Dreams FC seeks to etch their name in African football history by progressing to the semi-finals and beyond.