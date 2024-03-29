Samuel Boadu sets sights on coaching Black Stars amid club performance focus

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has expressed his ambition to coach the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, but acknowledges that this opportunity hinges on his performance at the club level.

Boadu, who ended Hearts of Oak’s over a decade-long Ghana Premier League title drought in 2021 before taking on the role as head coach of Berekum Chelsea, shared his aspirations during a recent interview.

"I think I want to manage the senior national team, the Black Stars, just like any other coach," Boadu stated. "But I also believe that will depend on how well I perform with my club."

Since taking charge at Berekum Chelsea, Boadu's tenure has seen mixed results, with one win, one draw, and one loss. However, Boadu's track record speaks for itself, with successful stints at Medeama and Hearts of Oak, where he transformed both clubs into title contenders.

At Medeama, Boadu consistently led the team to challenge for top honours, while at Hearts of Oak, he achieved legendary status by clinching the league title and winning the Ghanaian FA Cup in his first season. Despite facing challenges in the following season, Boadu defended the FA Cup.

While Boadu has experienced setbacks, such as his struggles while managing the U-20 team, leading to his dismissal, his accomplishments at the club level highlight his coaching prowess and ambition to guide the Black Stars in the future.