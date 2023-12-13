Samuel Inkoom criticises Hearts of Oak for lack of preparations following MTN FA Cup upset

Former Hearts of Oak defender and ex-Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed disappointment with his former club's lack of preparations, especially after their unexpected exit from the MTN FA Cup at the hands of Nania FC.

Hearts of Oak faced a shocking exit from the MTN FA Cup at their home ground, the Pobiman AstroTurf, as they were defeated on penalties by Nania FC leading to hooting from disappointed fans.

In a recent panel discussion ahead of the MTN FA Cup draw, Inkoom highlighted the importance of adequate preparation, suggesting that elite clubs often suffer against smaller opponents due to a failure to plan effectively.

"I'm not surprised Nania FC beat Hearts of Oak; it's all about organization, it's all about how you prepare. If you see this type of sign coming for your team, then you have to pay attention," remarked the former Basel player.

Inkoom emphasised the evolution of modern football and the available tools for analysis, including scouting and video analysis. He urged elite clubs like Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to leverage these resources, stating, "Nowadays in modern football, we have scouting, we have video analysis in the team. So if you say you are Hearts of Oak or Kotoko and you don't care to watch, that will be the surprise they will give you on the pitch."