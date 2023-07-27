Samuel Inkoom sends best wishes to Hearts of Oak teammate Konadu Yiadom as he departs to Ukraine

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has wished Konadu Yiadom the best of luck in his new adventure at Ukrainian side Kryvbas Football Club.

The Phobians announced on Wednesday that they had transferred the Black Galaxies center-back to the Ukrainian Premier League team after a single season after which he is expected to return.

Inkoom who played alongside the former WAFA defender in a number of matches last season wished him the best while applauding his efforts.

The Black Stars defender said he had great potential and was looking forward to seeing that fulfilled with his new team.

“I know from the onset, the very first day I saw you in training that you have a big potential, and with hard work you're going to be one of the best,” Inkoom wrote on Facebook.

“It is my prayer that the great potential in you will be unlocked as you start this new milestone, my boy. Go and make me proud.”

At the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Konadu Yiadom joined Hearts of Oak from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

The 23-year-old appeared in 18 league games, scoring one goal.

In other competitions, the centre-back also found the back of the net as he also scored the only goal in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 triumph over AS Real de Bamako in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. He was again the hero in the 2023 President's Cup as he scored the only goal for the Phobians as they emerged victorious of Asante Kotoko.

Despite these accomplishments, Yiadom's performances have been criticized for lacking the forceful and towering performances he demonstrated at WAFA.