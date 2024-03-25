Samuel Inkoom urges support for John Paintsil's success with Black Stars

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has issued a call to fellow Ghanaians to rally behind former teammate John Paintsil as he takes on the role of Black Stars assistant coach, emphasising the importance of collective support for the team's success.

Inkoom's appeal comes in the wake of criticism directed at Paintsil for remarks he made regarding Ghanaian football's state of affairs. Paintsil's comments, made on UTV, stirred controversy, with many interpreting them as dismissive of the challenges facing the sport.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding Paintsil's appointment as an assistant coach to Otto Addo for the Black Stars, Inkoom advocates for unity and support from the Ghanaian populace.

"The Black Stars is a national asset, and any success achieved will be shared collectively," Inkoom expressed, underscoring the significance of backing Paintsil in his new role.

Inkoom stressed the need for Ghanaians to set aside any reservations and extend their support to Paintsil, especially as he embarks on his coaching journey with the national team. He emphasized that supporting Paintsil ultimately contributes to the team's overall success and brings joy to the nation.

"I think that we all have to support him. That's the most important thing that we are looking for because when they bring glory, everybody will be happy," Inkoom remarked.

Amidst ongoing criticisms, Inkoom urges Ghanaians to exercise restraint and adopt a more supportive stance towards Paintsil's tenure with the Black Stars.

The Black Stars' next fixture is against Uganda on Tuesday, offering an opportunity for the team to showcase their resilience and determination on the field.