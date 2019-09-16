Samuel Obeng picks red card in Real Oviedo defeat against Elche

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Obeng was sent off during for Real Oviedo during their 2-0 loss against Elche in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.

Obeng was part of 19 players summoned by coach Sergio Egea for the home game against Elche.

He was however left out of the starting line-up despite earlier suggestion by the gaffer that he will start the game.

With Real Oviedo losing 2-0 after 56 minutes, coach Egea called upon the 22-year-old striker as they went in search of a point from the match.

However, Obeng was given his marching orders in the 73rd minute, for a dangerous play.

Real Oviedo were dealt another blow as Sergio Tejera was also shown a red card in the 78th minute.

Obeng has scored one goal in three games for the club since joining from Calahorra this summer.