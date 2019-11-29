Samuel Tetteh cameos as LASK Linz reach knockout stages of Europa League

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh climb off the bench to help LASK Linz beat Rosenborg to progress to the next stage of the Europa League.

The winger came on in the 71st minute for striker Dominik Friesser as the Austrians secured a 2-1 away win to qualify to the next round.

Thomas Goiginger opened the scoring for the Black and Whites before Bjorn Johnsen leveled on the stroke of half time for the Norwegians.

Dominik Friesser scored the winner in the 54th minute to confirm second position in group D of the Europa League.

Samuel Tetteh has been a key member of the LASK team this season playing a vital role in the club's Europa League campaign.

Tetteh has scored four times in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.