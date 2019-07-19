Sassuolo chief opens up about low interest in want-away forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevalli says there have been low interest in want-away forward Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng has expressed his desire to leave the Neroverdi after returning from an unsuccessful loan stint at Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The 32-year-old was reported to be have opened negotiations with Turkish side Besiktas and Serie A club Parma.

But according to Carnevalli, the Ghana forward is not attracting interests from clubs though he is expecting some of his experienced players to depart the club in the ongoing transfer window.

“There have been timid show of interest by clubs in Kevin-Prince Boateng, I will meet the coach this week and see what his plans are,” Carnevalli told the Italian press.

“A couple of players will move this summer and probably Khouma Babacar will also go,” he added.

Boateng has begun pre-season training with the side ahead of the coming campaign.