Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi hints on Boateng’s role ahead of Bologna clash

US Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi has given a clue on how he will deploy Kevin-Prince Boateng in their today’s fixture against Bologna.

The 31-year-old missed the side’s goalless draw with Sampdoria after suffering muscle fatigue in the build up to the game.

Boateng has been included in the Neroverdi 24-man squad for the game..

But reports from the Mapei Stadium outfit’s camp suggest the Ghanaian is not fit for the starting XI.

“In future we could have Boateng and Khouma Babacar together, maybe even Alessandro Matri if we need to push hard, but it depends on how the game is going,” De Zerbi said.

Boateng has scored two goals in seven games for the club.

Sassuolo squad for Bologna: Satalino, Consigli, Pegolo; Marlon, Lemos, Rogerio, Peluso, Sernicola, Lirola, Magnani, Ferrari, Dell’Orco, Adjapong; Magnanelli, Djuricic, Sensi, Bourabia, Locatelli; Matri, Berardi, Boateng, Babacar, Di Francesco, Brignol