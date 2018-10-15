Schalke 04 coach Domenico Tedesco not enthused by Baba Rahman's shooting skill

Schalke 04 coach Domenico Tedesco was left disgruntled Baba Rahman after Abdul Baba Rahman failed to hit the back target during training shooting drills.

The left-back who is currently on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea, has recovered from the knee injury he sustained while on international duty with Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

His second spell with the Royal Blues have not gone too well as he has made just two appearances out of nine round of matches.

But the 24-year-old has been putting in a shift to win back the left back spot during the international break.

He however irked coach Tedesco in training after failing to hit the target during a shooting practice.

"You have to score the goals, men," grumbled the German-Italian after Abdul Rahman failed to hit Baba in a goal-kicking practice.

Schalke trained with only nine field players and two goalkeepers as several member of the first have joined their various national teams.

"With the small squad it is not difficult in the international break. On the contrary, you can train more intensively, "says Tedesco.