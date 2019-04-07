Schlupp happy with win over Newcastle

Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has expressed his delight over his team’s win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 26-year old played the entire duration of the game as his side defeated Newcastle by a lone goal.

Fellow compatriot Jordan Ayew warmed the bench whilst Christian Astu was introduced into the game for Newcastle in the dying minutes.

“Tough game but a deserved win’, he indicated on his official Instagram page.

Schlupp has been impressive for Crystal Palace in the ongoing season making 28 appearances in the Premier League and has scored four goals.

He was voted Player of the Month for Palace in February.