Schools Soccer: Kumasi Anglican Senior High School crowned Ashanti Region champions

Kumasi Anglican Senior High School were crowned champions of the 2023/24 Ashanti Region Inter-School and College Soccer (Boys) Competition on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

‘The Disciples’ needed a second-half fulminating header from Form 1 student Peter Baah Jnr, a twin, to lift the trophy at the Baba Yara Stadium with a 1-0 win.

"Older twin" Peter Baah Snr was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament and his portfolio of saves included a finger-tip effort on a ferocious free-kick taken inside the penalty arc.

KASS have now won, arguably, the most competitive regional inter-school soccer competition in the country for a fifth time- tied with Adu Gyamfi Senior High School and three behind the most-successful school Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS).

The Amakom-based school previously won the competition in 1994, 1999, 2006 and 2016.

GOLDEN GOAL: 2023/24 Ashanti Region Inter-School & College Boys’ Soccer Competition- Watch Peter Baah Jnr’s blistering header which won the trophy 🏆 for Kumasi Anglican Senior High School. Source: Angel 📺 @petrosolgh | @FanYogoGhana | #WConsult pic.twitter.com/bCKoSTHJAa — Elite Schools League (@EliteSchsLeague) January 19, 2024

Prempeh College picked up the bronze medal after thrashing Adu Gyamfi SHS 3-0 in the third-placed match.

Abdul Rasheed Issah, a Form 3 General Arts student, from Sakafia Islamic School was named Defender of the Tournament.

The Goalking Award went to Joseph Narbi, a Form 2 Visual Arts student, also from Sakafia.

Emmanuel Attakorah, nicknamed Messi, of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School was named Best Player of the six-day event.

This year’s competition was sponsored by the Angel Beverages

About The Tournament:

The Ashanti Region Inter-School and College Soccer (Boys) Competition had 128 schools enter the competition

They were placed in 32 groups of four each with the winners after a round-robin exercise progressing to the knockout round which is placed at Baba Yara Stadium.

It has been organized by the Ashanti Schools Sports Federation since 1989.

THUNDER STRIKE Ashanti Schools Soccer 1/4th stage- Prempeh College scored a screamer to double their lead against Fast Track. That wunderkind with a cultured left foot, spun, latched out with every power in his leg and precision was 💯. #arsuperzonals | #eliteschoolsleague pic.twitter.com/axOqKlHW9d — Elite Schools League (@EliteSchsLeague) January 16, 2024

Source: Elite Schools League