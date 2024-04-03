Semenyo and Kluivert substitutions made the difference in Bournemouth's win over Crystal Palace, says manager

AFC Bournemouth's manager, Andoni Iraola has credited the impact of substitutes Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert in their crucial 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches in the English Premier League.

The match, which remained deadlocked until the 79th minute, saw Kluivert netting the decisive goal with an assist from Semenyo, sealing the win for Bournemouth.

Iraola highlighted the pivotal role played by the substitutes, praising their energy and game-changing abilities. He specifically commended Semenyo, Kluivert, and other players for their contributions in securing the vital victory.

"In the second half, a probably more open contest and in the end Antoine and Justin they made the differenceâ€¦the subs gave us more energy. Milos, Antoine, Justin, even Max (Aarons) to close the game and it's good because we are finishing strong, scoring goals late and we have to continue," Iraola remarked.

Semenyo's performance adds to his impressive tally for the season, boasting seven league goals and two assists in the Premier League campaign.

The victory not only extends Bournemouth's unbeaten run but also underscores the team's resilience and ability to capitalise on late-game opportunities, a factor emphasised by Iraola as crucial for their success.

With their sights set on further success in the league, the Cherries switch attention to their next game against Luton Town on Saturday.