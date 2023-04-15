Serbia-based Ghana players watch Black Starlets beat Spain in UEFA Development Tournament

Black Stars players Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo and Samuel Owusu paid a visit to the U17 national team during their game against Spain in the UEFA Development Tournament ongoing in Serbia.

The trio who ply their trades in Serbia were there to support the Black Starlets, who are taking part in the youth competition.

The Black Starlets defeated Spain in their second game and after the match Bukari - who plays for Red Star Belgrade, Addo (Sparta Subotica) and Owusu (Cukaricki) took pictures with the youngsters.

A brace from Benjamin Tsivanyo and Peter Hammond's strike ensured the two-time world champions secured a 3-2 win at the tournament ongoing in Serbia.

Despite being reduced to nine men in the second half, the Black Starlets held on to secure all three points.

Tsivanyo is the competition's leading scorer with five goals in two games for the Ghana U17 team.

Ghana will next face Switzerland in their final game while Spain, who began the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the Swiss will engage Serbia in their last match.