Sevilla legend Frederic Kanoute tips Mohammed Kudus for African Player of the Year award

Former Mali and Sevilla striker, Frederic Kanoute, believes Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has what it takes to win the Africa Player of the Year award.

Kudus is enjoying a blistering campaign with West Ham United in the English Premier League and in Europe.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder was Ghana's best player at the Africa Cup of Nations, winning two Man of the Match awards in the games he player.

Kanoute, a winner of the Africa Player of the Year award in 2007, has described Kudus as an exciting player and backs him to lift the accolade in his blossoming career.

"He is really really talented. He has everything, he has strength, running forwards, he can play different positions. Still quite young and I think he is one of the most exciting African players around these days. So yes, he definitely has a chance for me," said Kanoute on the Irons Podcast.

The retired Malian footballer spent three years at West Ham, scoring 27 goals in 76 appearances before moving to Tottenham in 2003.