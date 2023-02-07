Seydou Zerbo admits inconsistency plaguing Asante Kotoko's season

Seydou Zerbo, the coach of Asante Kotoko, acknowledged the inconsistency of his team's play this season in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko managed to secure a 4-0 victory against Accra Lions with goals from new signing Rashid Nortey, Ugandan forward Stephen Mukwala, and Enoch Morisson.

With Kotoko back in second place and only three points behind Aduana, Zerbo hopes to improve the team's stability and make a push for the top spot.

"They have done it all because this match of today they should play to their last and make sure that we win this very match. And they have done it now you know that is the thing consistency but we can't say much because the players are getting injured all the time," he said.

"Match after the match they’re getting injured. Even you can see today that about two players get another injury we have to replace them. We will work on that."