Sheffield United 'plot move' for Ghana defender Daniel Amartey

Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are reportedly lining up a move for versatile Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey.
According to Football Insider, the Sheffield are plotting to make a move for the Ghanaian ahead of the new season which starts next week.
It is also being reported that Blades boss Chris Wilder is looking for a defensive-minded midfielder who can also operate in the backline, and Amartey fits the bill.
Amartey hasn’t featured in the Foxes first-team under Brendan Rodgers, as he suffered a broken ankle in the 1-1 draw with West Ham last October and has since been building up his fitness.
He featured for Steve Beaglehole's Under-23 side in their pre-season friendly defeat to City sister-club OH-Leuven last week.
Amartey is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2022, after signing a new deal in December.