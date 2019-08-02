Sheffield United 'plot move' for Ghana defender Daniel Amartey

ol>li:nth-of-type(2)","relativePos":"after"},{"referenceNode":".article-body > p:nth-last-of-type(4)","relativePos":"after","conditionNode":".article-body > p:nth-of-type(8)"}],"type":"inArticleMPU6"}" data-gpt-placeholder="" data-response-start="6329.349999999977" data-type="gpt" data-requested="8916.890000007697" data-google-query-id="CJTL99bS5OMCFYn57QodWC0DMA" data-timer-slot-rendered="12009.055000002263" data-rendered-width="300" data-rendered-height="250" data-response-end="15703.785000005155">

Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are reportedly lining up a move for versatile Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey.

According to Football Insider, the Sheffield are plotting to make a move for the Ghanaian ahead of the new season which starts next week.

It is also being reported that Blades boss Chris Wilder is looking for a defensive-minded midfielder who can also operate in the backline, and Amartey fits the bill.

Amartey hasn’t featured in the Foxes first-team under Brendan Rodgers, as he suffered a broken ankle in the 1-1 draw with West Ham last October and has since been building up his fitness.

He featured for Steve Beaglehole's Under-23 side in their pre-season friendly defeat to City sister-club OH-Leuven last week.

Amartey is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2022, after signing a new deal in December.