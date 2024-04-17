Shilla Alhassan supports Kotoko fans for chasing out Prosper Ogum from training

Former Asante Kotoko defender Illiasu Shilla Alhassan has strongly backed Kotoko fans' decision to storm the training grounds and prevent coach Prosper Ogum from training ahead of this weekend’s Ghana Premier League match against Samartex.

While the incident has received wide criticism, Alhassan believes the fans were right because recent results have been poor, and the coach ought to have stepped down.

"Kotoko fans demanding the sack of Prosper Ogum are right if the results are not coming as expected. To me, the fans of the club did well by preventing Ogum and the team from training," Alhassan told Kessben FM.

"I think it will be prudent for Ogum to resign because things are not going as expected. If I were Ogum, I would have resigned from my role. I remember he did the same when he led the club to win the league title, so if things are not going well this time, he should do the same and call it quits," he added.

Ogum has been called to leave his position after six defeats in the last seven games, but the 2022 title-winning coach with the Porcupine Warriors holds on to the belief that he can turn things around.

The fans on Tuesday stormed Adako Jachie and demanded that Ogum leave the club immediately, with the former WAFA coach running for cover in what could have been an out-of-control incident.

Kotoko are now just three points away from the relegation zone after their run of poor results.