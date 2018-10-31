GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

SHOCKER: Micheal Essien allegedly breaks-up with wife Akosua Puni- reports

Published on: 31 October 2018
SHOCKER: Micheal Essien allegedly breaks-up with wife Akosua Puni- reports
Michael Essien is speculated to be getting married to a pretty Ghanaian lady

Former Ghana midfielder Micheal Essien is reported to have split with his wife Akosua Puni after some years of marriage.

The news of Essien’s break up comes days after his colleague Asamoah Gyan also filed for divorce from his wife of five years and also called for a DNA test to be taken on his kids to ascertain if truly he is their father.

According to reports, Akosua Puni left her matrimonial home because she could not take her husband’s cheating nature anymore though she is said to have claimed on countless occasion that Essien was very loyal in previous interviews.

It was further revealed that their marriage fell on rocks after Ghanaian based Gambia socialite Princess Shyngle revealed that she dated the footballer for so many months before knowing that he was actually married.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations