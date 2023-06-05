Simba SC part ways with Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah by mutual termination

Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah has parted ways with Tanzanian giants Simba SC with immediate effect, the club have announced on Monday morning.

The former Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United star is leaving Tanzania on a mutual termination of contract, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Okrah moved to Simba last year on a two-year deal after shining in the Ghana Premier League with Bechem.

He made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal for Simba during a pre-season friendly against Egyptian side Ismaily SC, but struggled for game time across the season.

The 29-year-old winger first rose to prominence during his debut season with Bechem United in the 2013/14 league season, where he netted an impressive 16 goals.

He not only emerged as the league's top scorer but also earned the accolade of Player of the Season that year.

Following his successful stint with Bechem United, Okrah embarked on loan spells with Swedish club BK Hacken before joining Sudanese powerhouse Al Merreikh.

After a season, he made a switch to rivals Al Hilal Omdurman.

Throughout his career, Okrah has also had playing experiences with NorthEast United in India and Smouha SC in Egypt.