‘Sizzling’ forward Myron Boadu hits brace as AZ Alkmaar romp past Astana in Europa League

In-form AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu grabbed a brace and provided an assist in their 5-0 victory over Astana in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

AZ Alkmaar dominated the opening minutes of the encounter against the Kazakh champions at their own backyard.

The Dutch side’s dominance paid dividends in the 29th minute when Myron Boadu gave them the lead — connecting to Dani de Wit’s pass.

Fredrik Midtsjø extended AZ’s advantage seven minutes after recess before Oussama Idrissi tapped in Boadu’s pass five minutes later to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

The Dutch outfit continued battering their opponents with possession before adding to their tally through Pantelis Chizjnitsjenko in the 76th minute.

Boadu who opened the floodgate ensured he closed it with a superb strike a minute later.

The 19-year-old played full throttle for the side.

The victory has taken AZ Alkmaar to the summit of Group L with 8 points, one ahead of Manchester United — who have a game to play against Serbian side Partizan Belgrade in the late kickoff.

Boadu has scored 4 goals and tallied 2 assists for the club in the competition.

He has also netted 7 goals in 11 Eredivisie matches this term.