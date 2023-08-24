Skyy FC striker Baba Hamadu Musah eyes Ghana Premier League move

Skyy FC striker Baba Hamadu Musah has stated that he is done competing in the Division One League after winning the top scorer award in the 2022/23 season.

20 goals from Baba Hamadu Musah helped Daboase-based Skyy FC finish second in Zone 2 of the 2022–23 season.

Hamadu, who has previously played for Dreams FC, has established himself as a great goalscorer in the lower tier.

The prolific goal scorer, who has three goals in two games for Skyy FC in the 2023 Division One Super Cup, which is currently taking place at Abrankese, remarked on Takoradi's Connect FM about his desire to move on after achieving remarkable feats in the Division One League.

“Yes is true l have received a lot of offers from clubs and am discussing it with my management for a possible move”

"By the end of this week, I will make a decision on the team I will play in the upcoming season

" About 6 to 7 teams have called me for my service, Kotoko, Nations FC, Heart of Lions, Dreams FC, among others have all called”

“But I can tell you that I won’t play in Division One League again, it was my target to win the goal king in Division One, and with the help of God, my teammates and fans I was able to win the goal king in Division One, so I can say that for now my work at Division One is done, my job at Division One is 90% done.

“I want to get another challenge by playing in the Premier League because there are big players, good and experienced players in the Ghana Premier League so if I'm able to play in the Premier League I think It will help me to improve on my talent so for now that is my target”

In their third game of the Division One Super Cup, Musah will look to increase his tally as Skyy FC face Nzema Kotoko.