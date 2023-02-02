Slovan Bratislava announce signing of Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani

Former Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani has joined Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava in the winter transfer window.

The 23-year-old signed a one-year deal to join Bratislava.

Sharani has been training with the Slovakian outfit after Zemplín Michalovce, and played a series of friendlies for the club.

"I already know the guys in Slovan well, since I've been training with them, they accepted me very well and considered me one of their own. Now it's up to me to prove that I'm up to it," he said after signing the contract.

"I want to train hard and work on myself in order to have something to offer the team and to be valid for Slovan. I look forward to this challenge. As for my position, I can play anywhere up front - on the right, in the middle and on the left. I can adapt to different positions. I believe that together we can achieve a lot of good," he added.

Sharani previously played for Dreams FC (Ghana), AC Sparta Praha, DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, Zemplín Michalovce .