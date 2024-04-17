Smooth relationship among Nations FC technical team key to debut success, says coach Kassim Mingle

Nations FC's remarkable debut season in the Ghana Premier League has been attributed to the smooth relationship and good rapport among the club's technical team, according to head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle.

Currently positioned second on the league table with 44 points, just five points behind leaders FC Samartex, Nations FC are enjoying a dream first season in the top flight.

Coach Mingle highlighted the importance of unity and understanding within the technical team, particularly between himself and assistant coach Johnson Smith.

Their effective collaboration has played a crucial role in implementing tactics and strategies that have propelled Nations FC to success.

"It is hard training, dedication, discipline, and motivation from the management, and on top of that, we, the two coaches, are mature," Coach Mingle explained. "Myself and my brother Johnson Smith, we are brothers already. We have worked at other clubs before, so we understand each other."

The strong bond between the coaching staff, coupled with their collective experience, has been pivotal in guiding Nations FC to their impressive achievements in their inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League.