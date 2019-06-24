Social media meltdown as Ghana FA presidential hopeful Osei Kwaku 'Parma' celebrates birthday today

Popular Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Parma' is celebrating his birthday today and the pouring of accolades from well-wishers from the football industry has been immense.

The campaign team of the Tema Youth president has sent touching message to the presidential hopeful on the occasion of his birthday.

Nicknamed 'Parma', the hugely respected football administrator has endeared himself to football's aficionados - and the glowing tribute on social media has amplified his immense popularity.

A touching statement from the campaign team read: "Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, as you celebrate your birthday today, Team P4P cannot let the day pass by without expressing its appreciation to the Almighty God for making this day happen.

"We wish to congratulate you for the successes that you have chalked in all spheres of life and the immense contributions that you have made which have propelled Ghana Football to a higher pedestral.

"Team P4P promises you of our unflinching support towards your plans to annex the GFA Presidential seat.

"We wish you a long healthy life imbued with the Almighty God's wisdom to move the current uncertain situation with our football, into a new era of Integrity, Trust and Hope."

Osei Kwaku has been a key pillar of Ghanaian football over the years, serving in various capacities in the erstwhile administration.

He remains an admired personality having demonstrated his knowledge and immense capacity to lead the federation.

The former Ghana FA Executive committee member has associated himself with the grassroots of Ghanaian football over the years.

He has his work cut out for him after receiving ringing endorsements from clubs, chiefs, opinions leaders and several others for his enviable work ethics.

The Normalisation Committee is yet to draw a roadmap for the election of a new FA president and the Executive Committee, but the next few weeks will prove intriguing for Ghana football.