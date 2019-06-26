GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Social media reaction after John Boye sees red in Ghana draw

Published on: 26 June 2019

Defender John Boye was sent off in the Black Stars 2-2 draw against Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Boye was handed his marching orders in the 54th minute after receiving a second yellow card for time wasting.

The first yellow card was as a result of an awful challenge.

Here are some reactions on social media to Boye's sending off which ultimately cost Ghana three points.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments