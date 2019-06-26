2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Social media reaction after John Boye sees red in Ghana draw

Defender John Boye was sent off in the Black Stars 2-2 draw against Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Boye was handed his marching orders in the 54th minute after receiving a second yellow card for time wasting.
The first yellow card was as a result of an awful challenge.
Here are some reactions on social media to Boye's sending off which ultimately cost Ghana three points.
John Boye die b dat😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oIEd55XWBb
— Kofcity_meekmill🤘👑 (@Migail_eyo) June 26, 2019
Ghana and Records
1. First to *concede* the *earliest goal......* under *2 mins*
2. *First team* to get *red card.......John Boye*
3. *First team* to come back from a *goal down*
4. *First* to *substitute* a... https://t.co/oLRfZeRfAf
— PRINCE KWAME TAMAKLOE (@radioprince1) June 26, 2019
This is the player we need to replace John boye 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vDRNjECUMp
— EMILY (@humble60775075) June 26, 2019
So John Boye kraaa if eno bi own goal then ebi red card
— Sir_LB® (@LB_Ashong) June 25, 2019
I'm sure John Boye's red card, NDC will blame it on NPP and Nana Ado tomorrow morning 😂😂😂😂😂🤦♀️
— Mhiz_Jennifer♥️🇬🇭💯 (@jennifer_narnor) June 25, 2019
Am I the only one who knew John Boye will get a red card? #AFCON2019#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/124H1YWPlF
— Gabriel McCoy (@YoungGiftedKing) June 25, 2019