2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Social media reaction after John Boye sees red in Ghana draw

Defender John Boye was sent off in the Black Stars 2-2 draw against Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Boye was handed his marching orders in the 54th minute after receiving a second yellow card for time wasting.

The first yellow card was as a result of an awful challenge.

Here are some reactions on social media to Boye's sending off which ultimately cost Ghana three points.

Ghana and Records 1. First to *concede* the *earliest goal......* under *2 mins* 2. *First team* to get *red card.......John Boye* 3. *First team* to come back from a *goal down* 4. *First* to *substitute* a... https://t.co/oLRfZeRfAf — PRINCE KWAME TAMAKLOE (@radioprince1) June 26, 2019

This is the player we need to replace John boye 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vDRNjECUMp — EMILY (@humble60775075) June 26, 2019

So John Boye kraaa if eno bi own goal then ebi red card — Sir_LB® (@LB_Ashong) June 25, 2019

I'm sure John Boye's red card, NDC will blame it on NPP and Nana Ado tomorrow morning 😂😂😂😂😂🤦‍♀️ — Mhiz_Jennifer♥️🇬🇭💯 (@jennifer_narnor) June 25, 2019